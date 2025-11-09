Riyadh: On the second day of the Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games, Iranian and other athletes showcased their skills in swimming events held on Saturday. Meanwhile, Iran’s men’s futsal team achieved a notable victory by defeating Tajikistan 4-1 in their third group-stage match at Green Hall.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the events drew significant participation and competition among athletes. The Iranian team, in particular, displayed strong performances, contributing to their overall success in the Games. The swimming events, alongside the futsal match, highlighted the competitive spirit and sportsmanship among the participating nations.