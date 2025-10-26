Gaza city: Hamas has issued a warning against what it claims is a violation of the ceasefire by the Israeli regime, emphasizing the potential consequences of such actions. The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, through its spokesperson Hazem Qassem, released a statement on Saturday highlighting the ongoing demolition of homes in Gaza as a direct breach of the ceasefire agreement.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Hazem Qassem urged mediators to exert pressure on the Israeli regime to cease these violations. The statement detailed the various infractions, including daily killings, the ongoing siege, restrictions on aid, and the non-reopening of the Rafah crossing. Qassem stressed that these actions contradict the terms of the ceasefire agreement and reiterated the potential repercussions of these developments.