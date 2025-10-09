Gaza: The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has announced that a deal has been finalized to initiate a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the announcement marks a significant step towards ending hostilities in the region. The ceasefire deal is expected to bring much-needed relief and stability to the residents of Gaza, who have endured prolonged periods of conflict.

The IRNA-made video clip accompanying the announcement highlights the path taken to reach this agreement. It is anticipated that the ceasefire will pave the way for further negotiations and peaceful resolutions between the conflicting parties, aiming for long-term peace in the region.

The details of the deal, including its terms and conditions, remain undisclosed. However, the announcement has been met with cautious optimism from various stakeholders involved.