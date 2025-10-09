Hamedan: IRNA Managing Director Hossein Jaberi-Ansari has called on media organizations to adopt coordinated, data-driven strategies that extend beyond routine news coverage. Jaberi Ansari emphasized the need for media outlets to move past basic content production and the typical dissemination of raw news, which is prevalent among many media organizations, especially state-run ones.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Jaberi Ansari made these remarks during a meeting with the Governor General of Hamedan. He stated that IRNA aims to shift its focus from simply publishing routine reports of meetings and speeches to processing information that delivers impactful content to its audience.

Jaberi Ansari highlighted that routine news, referred to as raw content, should constitute only about 10% of IRNA’s output. He stressed that 90% of media operations should begin from this point, while many outlets tend to stop at the initial stage.

He provided an example of how media operations could promote tourism in Hamedan. By highlighting every angle and corner of the city’s cultural and historical potential both visually and narratively, media could play a significant role in boosting tourism.