International Nowruz Festival Commences with Grand Opening Ceremony at Azadi Square



Tehran: The opening ceremony of the International Nowruz Festival was held at Azadi Square in Tehran, marking the beginning of the celebrations for the Persian New Year. The event took place on Friday, March 15, 2025, in Iran’s capital.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the ceremony saw the attendance of prominent figures including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, and Reza Salehi Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Foreign ambassadors and notable Iranian cultural figures were also present at the event, which was organized a week ahead of Nowruz. The festival is an integral part of cultural celebrations, drawing groups of people to partake in the festivities.