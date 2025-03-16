General

International Nowruz Festival Commences with Grand Opening Ceremony at Azadi Square

iadminComments Off on International Nowruz Festival Commences with Grand Opening Ceremony at Azadi Square


Tehran: The opening ceremony of the International Nowruz Festival was held at Azadi Square in Tehran, marking the beginning of the celebrations for the Persian New Year. The event took place on Friday, March 15, 2025, in Iran’s capital.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the ceremony saw the attendance of prominent figures including Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi, Minister of Culture Abbas Salehi, and Reza Salehi Amiri, the Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts. Foreign ambassadors and notable Iranian cultural figures were also present at the event, which was organized a week ahead of Nowruz. The festival is an integral part of cultural celebrations, drawing groups of people to partake in the festivities.

iadmin

Related Articles
General

Saudi Arabia to Honor Winners at 44th King Abdulaziz Int’l Holy Quran Competition on Wednesday

iadmin

Saudi Arabia will honor the victors of the 44th edition of the King Abdulaziz International Holy Quran Competition for Memorization, Recital and Explanation at the Grand Mosque on Wednesday.

The competition, organized by the Ministry of Islamic Affai…
General

Senior US official: Negotiations are complex and no agreement without a settlement on prisoners

iadmin

Jerusalem – Ma’an – A senior US official said that the negotiations are complex and revolve around humanitarian aspects and a ceasefire in Gaza.

“Agreement has already been reached on about 90% of the proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza,” he added.

“Th…
General

The President of the Republic congratulates the Iraqi journalistic family on its National Day

iadmin

The President of the Republic, Abdul Latif Jamal Rashid, congratulated the journalistic family on the occasion of the National Day of the Iraqi Press.

The President said in a tweet on the X platform “On the occasion of the 155th anniversary of the d…