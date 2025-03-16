Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Rejects ‘Unfounded’ G7 Allegations Against Iran



Sana’a: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has condemned allegations made against Iran by foreign ministers from the group of seven industrialized countries, known as G7, dismissing them as totally unfounded and hypocritical. Baqaei made the reaction on Saturday, a day after G7 top diplomats, at the end of their meeting in Canada’s Charlevoix, accused Iran of sending weapons to Russia to use in the Ukraine war. They also accused Iran of being the ‘principal source of instability’ in the West Asia region, which should ‘never be allowed to develop and acquire a nuclear weapon.’





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, accusing Iran of destabilizing behavior in the region is a clear diversion of facts and an ‘evil blame-game’ by the G7 members, said the spokesperson. He referred to ‘unlawful, irresponsible and interfering behaviors’ by the G7 member countries in West Asia, especially their military, financial or political support for Israel’s genocide in Gaza, emphasizing that they should be accountable for their improper performance regarding peace in West Asia as well as their complicity in the ‘clear violation of human rights’ in occupied Palestine.





Baqaei also said that Iran is conducting its nuclear activities in accordance with its technical and industrial needs, and based on its international rights and obligations defined under the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement. The G7 group’s expressing concern about Iran’s nuclear activities is unfounded, which merely results from the politicized approach of some of the group’s members, he further said.





The spokesperson added that Iran has been leading efforts to create a Middle East free from nuclear weapons, but Israel remains as the sole obstacle to achieving that goal, as the regime, in light of the comprehensive support of the G7 countries, has continued to develop weapons of mass destruction and remains the most serious threat to international peace and security.





Iran reserves its inherent right to defend its people, national sovereignty, and territorial integrity against any threats and aggression, which requires the country to develop its military-defense capabilities, Baqaei noted. The Islamic Republic’s defense capabilities, in addition to establishing national security, are aimed at protecting peace and security in West Asia, he added.





The spokesperson also rejected allegations of Iran’s delivery of weapons to Russia for use in the Ukraine war. He reiterated that Iran has no involvement in the war, with the Islamic Republic’s principled policy calling for an end to the conflict through diplomatic negotiations between relevant parties. Those levelling accusations against Iran should correct their wrong policies instead of putting the blame on others, he added.

