Iran and UAE Officials Convene to Discuss Bilateral and Regional Issues

Abu Dhabi: Senior officials from Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) convened in Abu Dhabi on Saturday to discuss bilateral relations, as well as pressing regional and international issues.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-e-Ravanchi met with Anwar Mohammed Gargash, the diplomatic advisor to the UAE president, as part of the Iran-UAE Political Consultations Committee.



During the meeting, Takht-e-Ravanchi emphasized Iran’s commitment to forging closer ties with neighboring countries, expressing the nation’s readiness to enhance relations with the UAE based on mutual interests.



He underscored the importance of the Iran-UAE Political Consultations Committee, expressing optimism that the regular convening of such meetings would speed up the implementation of bilateral agreements.



Additionally, Takht-e-Ravanchi addressed the destabilizing actions of the Israeli regime in the region, calling for unity among Muslim nations in response to these provocations.

