Iran and Kyrgyzstan Discuss Boosting Tourism Cooperation



Bishkek: Ali Najafi, the deputy first vice-president for international affairs and regional cooperation of Iran, has highlighted the importance of strengthening tourism cooperation between Iran and Kyrgyzstan.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Najafi engaged in separate discussions with Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and Economy Minister Bakyt Sydykov during a visit to Bishkek. The meetings focused on enhancing bilateral relations, with a particular emphasis on tourism as a key area of mutual interest.





The discussions also included an exchange of views on broadening cooperation across various sectors. Najafi pointed out Iran’s recent achievement of gaining observer status in the Eurasian Economic Union, noting that this development offers a substantial opportunity to deepen economic ties with member nations, including Kyrgyzstan.





Both Iranian and Kyrgyz officials underscored the necessity for ongoing dialogue and visits by high-ranking officials to foster and expand cooperative efforts.

