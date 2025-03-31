Iran Asserts Readiness for Diplomacy Amid Tensions with the U.S.: Foreign Minister



Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has reiterated that the Islamic Republic will not engage in negotiations under pressure or threats, emphasizing that the country is ready both to thwart threats and engage in diplomacy.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, speaking to Al-Alam News Network on Friday on the sidelines of Quds Day rallies, Araqchi dismissed the possibility of direct negotiations with the United States but stated that indirect talks could continue if necessary, as happened in the past. ‘Anyone who speaks to the Iranian people with the language of threats will receive the same response,’ he said, stressing that Iran remains committed to its principles and logic in its path forward.





U.S. President Donald Trump had on February 4 signed a presidential memorandum to restore ‘maximum pressure’ on the Islamic Republic. He pulled out of a multinational deal with Iran during his first term in office in 2018. The U.S. president sent a letter to Iran via an emissary from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on March 12, requesting that negotiations be opened into a new deal, while at the same time threatening to use military force against the nation.





Araqchi expressed doubt over the practical implementation of such threats and reaffirmed Iran’s preparedness for all scenarios. ‘We are fully ready for both threats and diplomacy,’ he stated.





Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi announced the holding of expert nuclear talks between Iran and three European countries in Geneva. ‘Specialized and technical talks between the four countries on the nuclear issue and the lifting of sanctions were held at the expert level in Geneva on Thursday,’ Gharibabadi said via X on Friday night. He noted that the talks were part of an understanding reached at the fourth round of talks between Iran and the three European countries – Britain, France, and Germany.

