Iran Offers Condolences to Myanmar and Thailand Over Deadly Earthquake



Tehran: Iran has offered condolences to Myanmar and Thailand after a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the two neighboring countries. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement on Saturday, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and people of the two countries. Baqaei also declared Iran’s readiness to assist in the relief and rescue process in both countries.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Myanmar and Thailand were struck by the powerful earthquake, with an epicenter near Mandalay, midday Friday. It toppled buildings to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse, and burst a dam. The quake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4 magnitude.





Myanmar’s military-led government said on Saturday that 1,002 people have been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing, adding that ‘detailed figures are still being collected.’ In neighboring Thailand, Bangkok city authorities announced that six people have been found dead, 26 injured, and 47 others have been reported missing. They said they will deploy over 100 engineers to inspect buildings for safety after receiving over 2,000 reports of damage.

