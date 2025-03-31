General

Iran Offers Condolences to Myanmar and Thailand Over Deadly Earthquake

iadminComments Off on Iran Offers Condolences to Myanmar and Thailand Over Deadly Earthquake


Tehran: Iran has offered condolences to Myanmar and Thailand after a deadly 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit the two neighboring countries. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, in a statement on Saturday, expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and the governments and people of the two countries. Baqaei also declared Iran’s readiness to assist in the relief and rescue process in both countries.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Myanmar and Thailand were struck by the powerful earthquake, with an epicenter near Mandalay, midday Friday. It toppled buildings to the ground, buckled roads, caused bridges to collapse, and burst a dam. The quake was followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 6.4 magnitude.



Myanmar’s military-led government said on Saturday that 1,002 people have been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing, adding that ‘detailed figures are still being collected.’ In neighboring Thailand, Bangkok city authorities announced that six people have been found dead, 26 injured, and 47 others have been reported missing. They said they will deploy over 100 engineers to inspect buildings for safety after receiving over 2,000 reports of damage.

iadmin

Related Articles

General

Pilgrims of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program: Facilitating Hajj Rituals Is Most Prominent Service during This Year’s Hajj

iadmin

Mina: The Albanian Prime Minister’s Special Advisor for Islamic affairs, Alir Ho Gulli, who was among the beneficiaries of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Guests Program for Hajj, Umrah and Visit, has emphasized that facilitating Hajj rituals is the…

General

HRH the Crown Prince Congratulates Governor General of Canada on Canada Day

iadmin

Jeddah: His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, has sent a cable of congratulations to Governor General of Canada Mary Simon on Canada Day.

The Crown Prince wished Simon continued good hea…

General

Kuwait PM offers condolences over landslide victims in Papua New Guinea

iadmin

His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Sunday a cable of condolences to Governor-General of Papua New Guinea Bob Dadae, over a massive landslide.

Source: Kuwait News Agency