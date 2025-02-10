Iran Condemns U.S.-Israeli Plot of Ethnically Cleansing Palestinians from Gaza



Tehran: In a telephone conversation with his Gambian counterpart Mamadou Tangara late on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has strongly condemned the U.S.-Israeli plot of ethnically cleansing Palestinians from Gaza. Gambia currently holds the rotating presidency of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). In the conversation, the two sides discussed the latest developments in occupied Palestinian territories and Gaza.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi condemned the dangerous and criminal U.S.-Israeli plot to forcibly remove Palestinians from their homeland, describing this inhumane plan as contrary to all international principles and regulations. He emphasized the necessity for the international community to firmly oppose it.





The senior Iranian diplomat highlighted his discussions with the OIC Secretary-General and his counterparts from Arab and Muslim nations and urged Gambia to make efforts to convene an emergency meeting of the organization’s foreign ministers to address the issue as soon as possible.





Tangara, for his part, praised Iran’s attention to the Palestinian issue and welcomed Iran’s proposal for an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the OIC member countries. He added that he would consult and coordinate with other OIC member countries regarding this issue.

