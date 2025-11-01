Iran Condemns US Official’s Tribute to Deceased Terrorist Leader

Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry deputy spokesperson has denounced a US official’s ‘shameful’ memorial tribute to a dead terror group leader, saying that American politicians are addicted to supporting terrorism against Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Mohsen Shamsizadeh-Ravandi made the remarks on Friday, after US State Department deputy spokesperson Tommy Pigott wrote a post on his X account to ‘honor the memory’ of Jamshid Sharmahd. Shamsizadeh-Ravandi criticized the US for what he termed as an endorsement of terrorism, emphasizing that the American politicians are so entrenched in their support for anti-Iranian activities that they even publicly mourn terrorists responsible for heinous acts against Iranian civilians.

Shamsizadeh-Ravandi further argued that Pigott’s tribute to Sharmahd underscores the US government’s involvement in acts of terrorism against Iran and increases the international accountability of the United States for these acts. The spokesperson highlighted the irony of the

situation, pointing out the US’s stance on combating terrorism while simultaneously honoring individuals linked to terrorist activities targeting Iran.

Sharmahd, a German citizen, was the leader of the Tondar (Thunder) pro-monarchist group. He orchestrated several terrorist operations, including a 2008 attack on a religious congregation center in Shiraz, Iran, which resulted in the deaths of 14 people and injured hundreds more. His arrest by Iranian intelligence in 2020 led to court proceedings, culminating in a Tehran court sentencing him to death for ‘corruption on earth’, a charge related to orchestrating terrorist acts with the support of Western intelligence agencies.