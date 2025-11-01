Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran’s unwavering support for Sudan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty. In a Friday night phone conversation with his Sudanese counterpart Mohi El-Din Salem, the Iranian minister condemned the recent attacks and civilian casualties in the city of El Fasher, Sudan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi expressed deep concern over the violence affecting innocent civilians. He reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting the legitimate government of Sudan and standing in solidarity with its people. Salim provided an update on the latest developments in his country and expressed gratitude for Iran’s support.

Both ministers expressed satisfaction with the progress in bilateral relations and reaffirmed their countries’ determination to enhance cooperation across various fields.