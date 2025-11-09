Iran: Dams Almost Empty in Mashhad, Home to 4 Million People



Mashhad: Water levels at the dam reservoirs supplying Iran’s north-eastern city of Mashhad have plunged below 3%, as the country suffers from severe water shortages. Director of the United Nations University for Water, Environment and Health, Kaveh Madani, gives his insights on this critical drought in Iran.





According to France24.com, the current situation in Mashhad is alarming, with dam reservoirs reaching critically low levels. The city, home to 4 million people, is facing pressing challenges as its water supply diminishes. Kaveh Madani emphasizes the urgency of addressing the water scarcity affecting the region.





The depletion of water resources in Mashhad highlights a broader issue of drought and water management in Iran. The low water levels not only threaten daily life but also have potential implications for agriculture and industry in the region. The situation calls for immediate attention and action from local and national authorities to mitigate the effects of this water crisis.

