Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the Nobel Committee for awarding this year’s peace prize to the person who called for a foreign military invasion of Venezuela and supported the Israeli regime for its actions in Gaza.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araghchi stated that Nobel Peace Prize winner María Corina Machado made a phone call to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing congratulations on what he described as crimes and genocide committed in the Middle East as an act of peace.

He highlighted that in her call, Machado supported Netanyahu’s plans for the Israeli regime, which include military actions and confrontations against her own country, and advocated for the implementation of those plans.

Araghchi questioned the decision-making process of the Nobel Committee, suggesting that awarding the prize to someone who favors war undermines the essence of the peace prize.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee faces renewed scrutiny, with critics noting that Machado’s

selection was controversial due to her support for Israel’s actions in Gaza and her calls for foreign intervention to overthrow the elected government in Venezuela.