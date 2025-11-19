Iran Denounces Israeli Actions Against Palestinians and Syrians at UN Session

New york: Iranian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has strongly condemned the continuous actions and policies of the Israeli regime against Palestinians and Syrians. In his address to the Special Political and Decolonization Committee of the UN, Iravani criticized Israel’s disregard for the International Court of Justice’s advisory opinions, which demand an end to Israel’s unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, cessation of settlement activities, and evacuation of settlers.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani emphasized that Israel’s actions have undermined the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations. He highlighted that credible reports have documented extensive human rights abuses, including torture and sexual violence against Palestinians, resulting in catastrophic humanitarian tolls with nearly 70,000 civilians, mainly women and children, killed by Israeli forces. Iravani expressed profound concern over these vi

olations and urged the international community to reject Israel’s settlement expansion plans, which include 30,000 additional units this year alone.

Iravani also condemned the ongoing blockade of Gaza, pointing out the destruction of essential infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, and criticized the use of starvation as a warfare method. He noted that these actions not only exacerbate human suffering but also infringe on the Palestinian people’s fundamental rights, including their right of return and to live with dignity.

The Iranian representative called for international support for initiatives aimed at ending the violence in Gaza, ensuring a permanent ceasefire, and facilitating humanitarian aid. He stressed that any proposals must respect the rights and aspirations of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to self-determination, and should not be part of broader colonial strategies.

Iravani also responded to the recent U.S. draft resolution, emphasizing that it should not violate the

Palestinian people’s rights or compromise Gaza’s territorial integrity. He reaffirmed Iran’s stance that justice requires accountability for those responsible for war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

In conclusion, Iravani condemned Israel’s illegal actions in the Syrian Golan Heights, reiterating that such attempts to impose Israeli laws and administration are null and void under international law. He called for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from the occupied territories in accordance with UN resolutions.