Tehran: Iran has expressed its readiness to assist Pakistan in addressing ongoing tensions with Afghanistan, as communicated by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. In a phone call on Saturday night with his Pakistani counterpart, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, both foreign ministers discussed the latest developments in their bilateral relations and broader regional issues.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Iranian minister emphasized the importance of the longstanding and friendly ties between the two neighboring Muslim nations, reiterating Iran’s commitment to expanding cooperation across various sectors. Araghchi voiced his concerns about the current state of affairs between Afghanistan and Pakistan, highlighting the necessity for continued dialogue, facilitated by influential regional countries, to address differences and reduce tensions.

During the conversation, Dar provided an update on the latest negotiations between Pakistan and Afghanistan, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining peace and stability in the region. Both ministers concurred on the need for ongoing consultations to foster better relations and ensure regional security.