Iran Signs Genetic Resources Treaty



Geneva: By officially signing the Global Treaty on Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge, Iran has joined the group of countries signing this international document.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the Genetics Resources Treaty was developed after two decades of negotiations within the framework of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and is considered a milestone in the field of intellectual property and the protection of biological resources.

Ali Bahreini, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations Office in Geneva, signed this treaty on behalf of Iran at the headquarters of the World Intellectual Property Organization. With this action, Iran is considered the forty-second country to sign the treaty.

The Treaty on Genetic Resources and Associated Traditional Knowledge is the first international instrument to directly address the relationship between the intellectual property system and genetic resources. It was

adopted on May 24, 2024, after lengthy negotiations during a diplomatic conference in Geneva and will enter into force after accession or ratification by at least fifteen countries.

According to the provisions of the Treaty, the Secretary-General of the World Intellectual Property Organization will be the depositary of the Treaty.