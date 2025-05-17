

Islamabad: In a phone conversation with President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday, Prime Minister Sharif expressed gratitude to Tehran for its initiatives aimed at resolving misunderstandings and facilitating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Sharif also appreciated the recent visit of Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi to Islamabad, describing it as a constructive move to propose Iran’s initiative for a ceasefire and reduce tensions between Pakistan and India. He referenced the historical context of relations between the two countries, noting that over the past decades, they have engaged in three wars, none of which resolved the underlying issues.





The Pakistani prime minister also welcomed the de-escalation of tensions, the establishment of a ceasefire, and the prospect of sustainable peace between India and Pakistan. He expressed hope for a visit to Tehran in the near future to discuss matters of mutual interest and regional developments with the Iranian president.





President Pezeshkian expressed satisfaction with the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, emphasizing Iran’s belief that war and violence cannot resolve issues; rather, they only exacerbate the suffering of nations. He stated that sustainable solutions to differences lie in dialogue and cooperation.





The President highlighted Iran’s principled policy in support of peace, stability, and security in the region, reaffirming Tehran’s readiness to collaborate in strengthening interactions and enhancing ties between Pakistan and India, as well as between Iran and Pakistan. Pezeshkian also underscored that terrorism remains a significant challenge for the region, asserting that combating this common threat requires synergy, coordination, and brotherly relations among regional nations.





In conclusion, the President welcomed the Pakistani prime minister’s plan to visit Tehran, expressing hope that the trip would deepen bilateral ties and enhance cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

