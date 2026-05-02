Iran, South Korea Foreign Ministers Discuss Bilateral Relations and Regional Developments

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his South Korean counterpart, Cho Hyun, have held yet another phone conversation to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional developments.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the call on Saturday, Araghchi and Cho exchanged views on a number of issues, including Tehran-Seoul relations and the current situation in West Asia. They focused especially on the ongoing diplomatic initiatives to end the US-Israeli imposed war on Iran.

The top Iranian diplomat has regularly held talks with his counterparts in the region and beyond to brief them about the latest situation and Tehran's stance in the face of the aggression against the Islamic Republic.

Tensions continue to mount in the region following the Pakistan-mediated ceasefire between Iran and the US. Washington has breached the truce by imposing a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while the Israeli regime has continued to violate the agreed points by launching strikes on Lebanon.