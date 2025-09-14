

Vienna: The head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has announced the country’s participation in the 69th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), saying Tehran will use the platform to recount developments that occurred surrounding its nuclear industry amid the agency’s inaction in recent months.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Mohammad Eslami, speaking to national TV on Sunday, stated that the annual conference, which opens Monday in Vienna, is one of the most significant UN gatherings and an opportunity for member states to present their positions.





Eslami noted that Iran, as a regular participant, will take the floor to highlight incidents that occurred to its nuclear industry that run counter to the UN Charter, IAEA regulations and statutes. He emphasized that Iran intends to shed light on the agency’s failure to act and the excessive demands of hostile countries.





He confirmed that Iran will table a draft resolution at the conference, holding consultations with other member states to place the issue on the agenda and share it with partners. The AEOI chief added that Iran’s delegation will also hold multilateral meetings with states engaged in nuclear cooperation with Tehran.





The conference, he explained, provides a valuable opportunity to ‘present a clear and candid narrative’ to the international community regarding violations of international norms that have impacted Iran’s nuclear activities due to the IAEA’s lack of action.

