

Tehran: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized the need for a collective decision to counter what he described as the threat posed by the Israeli regime, which he stated is the greatest challenge to peace and security in the region.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi highlighted the importance of regional cooperation to address the issues stemming from Israel’s policies. He called for neighboring countries to unite in their efforts to ensure stability and security across the region. The foreign minister’s remarks underscore Iran’s stance on the need for a collaborative approach among regional powers to tackle shared security threats.

