Iranian and French Foreign Ministers Discuss Diplomatic Solutions to End US-Israeli Conflict

Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his French counterpart Jean-No«l Barrot have engaged in talks to explore diplomatic strategies aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the two foreign ministers conducted their discussions via a phone call early Saturday. The conversation focused on the latest developments in West Asia and explored various diplomatic measures to end the hostilities that began on February 28.

The conflict saw a temporary halt on April 8 with the initiation of a two-week ceasefire between Tehran and Washington, which has since been extended indefinitely. Ongoing diplomatic efforts aim to establish a lasting peace, with Iran emphasizing the necessity for its rights to be fully acknowledged and respected.