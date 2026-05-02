Iranian Official Condemns Minab School Strike as Premeditated War Crime

Tehran: Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has described the missile strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab as a premeditated, heinous war crime, rejecting any characterization of the attack as an 'unfortunate situation.'

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in a post on X on Friday, Baqaei reshared remarks from a U.S. congressional hearing questioning the cost of missiles fired in the strike and wrote: 'To put it plainly: 'how much did it cost American taxpayers' for their Secretary of War to direct the deliberate slaughtering of innocent schoolers and their teachers at Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab on 28 February?! Let's be clear - this was not an 'unfortunate situation.' It was a premeditated, heinous war crime. Those responsible must be held fully accountable and brought to justice.'

It is worth mentioning that 168 students and teachers were killed in the February 28 missile attack in Hormozgan Province, which occurred during the first hours of the US-Israeli aggression against Iran.