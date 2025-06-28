Tehran: Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has asserted that the Iranian nation values its independence and will never allow others to dictate its future.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Araqchi emphasized the resilience and complexity of Iranians, likening them to the intricacies of their renowned carpets. He highlighted the nation’s recognition of its own worth and independence, stating that these principles are fundamental to their identity.

Araqchi also addressed U.S. President Donald Trump, urging him to refrain from using disrespectful language towards Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, if he is sincere about negotiating a deal. He underscored the importance of goodwill and respect in diplomatic relations and advised Trump against alienating his supporters.

He pointed out the resilience of the Iranian people and referenced their response to threats, particularly mentioning Iran’s missile capabilities. Araqchi warned that any misjudgment about Iran’s power could lead to severe consequences, as the nation would not hesitate to demonstrate its real capabilities.

The tensions have been exacerbated following an Israeli attack on Iran on June 13, targeting nuclear, military, and civilian sites and resulting in significant casualties. Iran retaliated swiftly with missile strikes across occupied territories. The situation intensified further when the United States joined Israel in its aggression against Iran, targeting key nuclear sites.