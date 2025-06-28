New york: Iran’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Amir-Saeid Iravani, has emphasized that the Islamic Republic is committed to conducting uranium enrichment within its own borders.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Iravani, in an interview with Al-Monitor, reiterated that while establishing a consortium for nuclear activities might serve as an adjunct, it will not replace the domestic nuclear program. He emphasized that Iran has always sought peaceful solutions to address international concerns regarding its nuclear program.

The envoy highlighted that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (J.C.P.O.A.) was established on these very principles, and Iran remains in compliance with them. The commitment to domestic enrichment reflects Iran’s ongoing adherence to these principles.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei previously stated that Tehran is open to the idea of a consortium to handle nuclear activities. However, this openness does not imply that Iran is willing to cease its internal enrichment efforts.