Tehran: Iran’s Defense Minister, Brigadier General Aziz Nasirzadeh, announced that the nation’s defense production has not only recovered but has also surpassed the levels recorded before the 12-day Israeli-imposed war in June. This statement was made during an open session of Parliament that focused on reviewing the first year of the Seventh Development Plan.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Nasirzadeh highlighted that the Ministry of Defense has identified 36 field projects that possess practical potential for development. Of these, 15 projects have met between 70% and 100% of their first-year progress goals, five projects are approximately 70% complete, and the remaining 16 are still in the feasibility stage. He assured lawmakers that all relevant documentation has been submitted to Parliament for review.

The minister elaborated that these projects span a variety of strategic areas including microelectronics, connectors, and electronic voting systems. Nasirzadeh emphasized the ministry’s latest focus on supporting the government in implementing electronic elections, marking a significant step forward in their strategic initiatives.