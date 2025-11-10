Tehran: Intelligence Minister Esmaeil Khatib says Iran’s cybersecurity has significantly improved compared to previous years despite increased threats. During an open session of Parliament on Monday, regarding the first-year review of the Seventh Development Plan, Khatib said that, in addition to strengthening defensive measures and enacting necessary regulations within the administration, successful offensive operations have been conducted against transnational agents and entities that pose a threat to the country’s security.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Khatib also noted that the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, and the Police Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran (FARAJA) have collaborated to improve cybersecurity. Khatib addressed the enemy’s attempts to create networks within the country aimed at inciting civil unrest, adding, ‘These attempts were thwarted due to our existing interactions and cooperation, which enabled us to maintain security in the country.’