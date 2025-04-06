Iran’s Envoy to Russia Highlights Role of Culture and Art in Fostering International Relations



Moscow: Iran’s ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, has emphasized that culture and art play a crucial role in establishing sustainable relations between nations. Jalali made these remarks while addressing the ‘Cultural diplomacy; Art Without Borders’ meeting, held at Russia’s Art exhibition in Gostiny Dvor, a historic exhibition and trade complex in Moscow.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Jalali stated that culture and art, due to their inherent characteristics, are the most suitable and enduring methods for maintaining direct interaction between countries. He highlighted that in diplomacy and international relations, interaction among nations is the most critical element, and culture serves as the best conduit for connecting people across the globe.

During the event, Jalali also took the opportunity to visit the pavilion showcasing works by Iranian artists. The exhibition featured over 60 paintings by Iranian artists, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of Iran and underscoring the importance

of cultural exchange in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between nations.