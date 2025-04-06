General

Yemeni Forces Target Israeli Site; Down ‘American-Israeli’ Drone

Tel Aviv: The Yemeni Armed Forces have executed a drone strike on an Israeli military site near Tel Aviv and successfully downed an ‘American-Israeli’ drone in the Sa’ada governorate in northern Yemen.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, a statement from the Yemeni army late on Friday confirmed that its forces launched a military operation targeting an Israeli military site in the occupied area of Yafa (Tel Aviv) using a drone. The statement also noted that the nation’s air defenses managed to shoot down a Giant Shark F360 reconnaissance drone, which was described as being operated by the ‘American-Israeli enemy’, while it was conducting hostile missions over Sa’ada Governorate.



The statement further asserted the Yemeni Armed Forces’ commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, vowing to continue their efforts until the aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted.



Concurrently, a member of the Ansarullah resistance movement’s political bureau warned of impending escalation due to Israeli actions in Gaza and American military movements in the region. Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, speaking to Al Jazeera, emphasized that there is no need for negotiations with the United States, stating that military actions will cease only with an agreement to end the Israeli conflict in Gaza.



Al-Bukhaiti warned that if escalation is pursued by the United States and Israel, Yemeni forces are prepared to respond. He highlighted that their military operations serve as leverage for Palestinian negotiators, aiming to cause significant losses to the occupation militarily and economically.



He concluded by stating that Yemeni Armed Forces would halt operations once a ceasefire agreement on Gaza is reached, emphasizing that negotiations should be directed at Gaza, not Yemen.

