Iran: Iran's survival following joint US-Israeli military aggression is an undeniable reality, a recent analytical report by Middle East Monitor (MEMO) asserts.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, contrary to Western predictions of a swift collapse under heavy pressure, Tehran maintained its retaliatory capacity and effectively 'exposed the limits of American coercive power in West Asia and revealed the dangers of strategic arrogance dressed up as certainty', said the report published on Monday.

The report highlights that Washington's policy appears dictated by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the pro-Israel lobby, often at the expense of US national interests. Netanyahu is accused of prioritizing his political survival over peace, using escalatory tactics to derail negotiations.

The news outlet adds that this has trapped US President Donald Trump in a significant internal contradiction; his campaign promise to end forever wars is now undermined by a prolonged conflict causing rising fuel prices and domestic inflation.

According to MEMO, Trump's primary exit strategy involves declaring victory through mediators like China, Oman, or Qatar. However, China's growing role as a mediator signals a historic shift in the global order, ending the US monopoly on Middle East diplomacy.

The analysis underlines that the conflict has shattered the image of a unipolar world. For the Global South, Iran's defiance serves as a symbol of resistance against Western hegemony.

Furthermore, it notes, the war has revealed widening rifts between Washington and Tel Aviv. While the Israeli cabinet seeks a long-term conflict to maintain military dominance, the US is struggling to manage global tensions with Russia and China, fragile international markets, and internal economic pressure.

Ultimately, Washington is now 'increasingly reacting' to crises rather than 'directing' them, proving that military force alone can no longer rearrange the political realities of the region, according to the report.

The US and the Israeli regime launched military attacks against Iran on February 28, 2026, aiming to force the Islamic Republic to stop uranium enrichment, give up its missile capabilities, and halt support for regional resistance groups, but they failed to reach any of these objectives.