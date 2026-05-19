Mass Wedding Ceremony Held in Tehran to Promote Iranian-Islamic Lifestyle

Tehran: A mass wedding ceremony promoting the Iranian-Islamic lifestyle was held at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran on Monday, marking the anniversary of the marriage of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh (SA). According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the event was organized to celebrate the union of Imam Ali and Hazrat Fatemeh, serving as a cultural and religious occasion. The ceremony aimed to encourage couples to adopt and uphold the values associated with the Iranian-Islamic way of life. The mass wedding brought together numerous couples, who participated in the ceremony as part of a broader initiative to strengthen family values in the community. The event also served as a platform for emphasizing the significance of traditional marriage within Iranian society, providing a public space to honor and commemorate these cultural practices.