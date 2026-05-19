Pezeshkian Urges Tehran Mayor to Expedite Reconstruction and Housing Repairs

Tehran: President Masoud Pezeshkian met with Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani on Tuesday to discuss the capital's wartime crisis management and reconstruction efforts, calling for efforts to expedite housing repairs and enhance local resilience.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, during the meeting, Pezeshkian and Zakani reviewed the current status of Tehran Municipality's efforts to manage wartime conditions. They discussed urban services, the reconstruction of damaged areas, and housing for families affected by recent US-Israeli attacks.

A detailed report was presented on several topics, including passive defense measures, neighborhood-based crisis management, infrastructure reconstruction, and the retrofitting of damaged residential units. Additionally, decisions were made to accelerate reconstruction efforts, improve service provision, and enhance inter-agency coordination. The discussions emphasized the importance of maximizing local and public resources to bolster the capital's resilience.