Several Foreign-Backed Terrorist Cells Dismantled in Southeastern Iran

Sistan and baluchestan: The Ministry of Intelligence has announced the elimination of four cells of Takfiri terrorists linked to the American-Israeli enemy in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan. In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry said that the foreign-backed terrorist networks were disbanded in joint operations by counterterrorism units, involving the unknown soldiers of Imam Zaman, and the provincial intelligence department, following tips from citizens.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, 19 mercenaries of Takfiri networks, who were being guided by the Israeli spy agencies or groups affiliated with them, were arrested before they were able to carry out any terrorist and sabotage acts in the country. A large cache of light and semi-heavy weapons, including RPGs with seven related missiles, one American M4, five Kalashnikovs, six Colts, and a large amount of ammunition and cartridges, as well as military cameras, a mine, and various types of cold weapons were discovered and seized from the terrorists' hideouts.

The statement also noted that most of the detained mercenaries were foreign nationals, who were infiltrated into the country after being recruited and trained by Takfiri terrorist groups based in neighboring countries, with plans to carry out sabotage, assassination, and other terrorist operations in the southeastern Iranian region.