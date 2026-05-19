Mass Wedding Ceremony Celebrates Iranian-Islamic Lifestyle in Tehran

Tehran: A mass wedding ceremony promoting the Iranian-Islamic lifestyle was held at Imam Hussein Square in Tehran on Monday. The event marked the anniversary of the marriage of Imam Ali (AS) and Hazrat Fatemeh (SA).

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the ceremony aimed to highlight cultural and religious values associated with this important historical event. The gathering saw numerous couples participating in the ceremony, emphasizing the significance of traditional customs and beliefs in the context of modern life.