Islamabad: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Larijani has expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its support during what he described as an ‘unjust war’ in June against the Zionist regime and the United States.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Larijani extended his thanks during a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where he commended Pakistan for ‘responsibly standing in Iran’s defense.’ Larijani noted that this support reflects the ‘firm and principled thinking of the Pakistani people.’

The statement from Pakistan’s government highlighted the discussions between Larijani and Sharif, which focused on the historic and brotherly ties between the two nations. Both leaders called for enhanced cooperation across multiple fields. Prime Minister Sharif acknowledged Iran’s principled positions in the region and expressed his appreciation for Tehran’s solidarity with Pakistan.

An agreement was reached for a delegation, led by Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, to visit Iran soon to explore expanded cooperation, particularly in the realms of agriculture and communications.

During his visit to Pakistan, Larijani also conveyed greetings from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to the Pakistani people. Additionally, he held separate meetings with President Asif Ali Zardari and National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq.