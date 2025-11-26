Pakistan’s President Reaffirms Support for Iran Amid Tensions

Islamabad: Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed his country’s solidarity with Iran against Israeli aggression and pledged Islamabad’s continued diplomatic and political support for Tehran. Zardari made the remarks during a meeting in Islamabad with Ali Larijani, the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Zardari praised the resistance of the Iranian people under the leadership of Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei during the 12-day Israeli aggression in June. He also expressed gratitude for Iran’s steadfast support of the diplomatic process during a recent conflict between Pakistan and India.

The discussions between Zardari and Larijani also touched upon regional issues, with the Pakistani president thanking Iran for its backing of the Palestinian people. Zardari emphasized the importance of cooperation between the neighboring countries, stating that it was essential and in the mutual interest of both nations.

He further added that Pakistan

is eager to work closely with Iran to increase bilateral trade, highlighting the need to enhance rail connectivity as a priority to support commerce and promote tourism.