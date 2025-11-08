Tehran: Abgoosht, a traditional Iranian stew with origins in the late Qajar era, is now drawing culinary tourists to Iran. This dish, which evolved from shurbah, a term for soup or stew, has become deeply rooted in Iranian cultural identity and hospitality over the past century.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Abgoosht was once a staple in old coffeehouses, where it simmered alongside storytelling and recitations from the Shahnameh, drawing crowds and integrating into Iran’s oral culture. The dish has transitioned from its humble beginnings to become a feature of restaurants, available in both semi-prepared and fast-food variations. This evolution has led to the emergence of culinary tourism, attracting both domestic and international visitors eager to experience Iranian food culture.

Despite its cultural significance, Abgoosht is not yet officially recognized on Iran’s intangible cultural heritage list or by UNESCO. However, many cultural heritage experts view it as a prime example of Iranian culinary culture, with the potential for national and global acknowledgment.