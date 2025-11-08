Tehran: Iran’s Foreign Ministry clarified on Monday that while messages are currently being exchanged between Iran and the United States through intermediaries, this does not equate to the commencement of any negotiation process between the two nations. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei addressed these points during his weekly press briefing in Tehran, responding to inquiries about Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht Ravanchi’s recent visit to Oman. Baqaei emphasized that although messages are being conveyed, this should not be confused with the start of negotiations.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei highlighted no official messages had been received from the US during Ravanchi’s Oman trip. He also addressed various other issues during the briefing, including the controversy surrounding water imports to Oman, which he dismissed as a technical error, and accusations against Iran in the Jeffrey Epstein case files.

Baqaei also condemned US military activities in the Caribbean and Latin America, labeling them a violation of international peace and security. He criticized the US for justifying these operations under the guise of combating drug trafficking without any legal backing under international law.

Further, Baqaei remarked on the growing regional consensus that identifies Israel as a primary source of instability. He also criticized the US and other Western countries for their contradictory stance on nuclear activities, asserting their behavior to be hypocritical.

In addition, Baqaei discussed the reopening of Iran’s consulate general in Bonn, Germany, and ongoing cooperation with Russia and China after the expiration of UN Security Council Resolution 2231. He concluded by addressing the crisis in Sudan, emphasizing the detrimental effects of foreign intervention in internal affairs.