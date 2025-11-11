

Baghdad: Iraqis vote on Tuesday (November 11) to elect a new parliament in a closely watched poll that comes at a pivotal moment for the country and region. Both Iran and the United States are monitoring the outcome as Iraq, unusually stable in recent years, seeks to move beyond decades of war and repression.





According to France24.com, this election is critical for Iraq as it attempts to solidify its stability and progress. The attention from both Iran and the United States underscores the geopolitical significance of the vote, as both nations have vested interests in the future direction of Iraq’s political landscape.





The election comes after a period of relative calm in Iraq, offering hope for a future that moves past its turbulent history. The international focus on the election results highlights the strategic importance of Iraq in the Middle East, and the outcome could have far-reaching implications for regional diplomacy and relations with key global powers.

