Riyadh: Iranian weightlifters Ilia Salehipour and Reyhaneh Karimi have received medals in the Riyadh 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, in the 88kg weight category, Salehipour secured the gold medal in the snatch by lifting 162 kg. He also earned a bronze medal in the clean and jerk and a silver medal in the total category. Salehipour successfully lifted 191 kg in his first clean and jerk attempt, followed by a successful lift of 197 kg. However, his third attempt to lift 202 kg was unsuccessful, which resulted in a bronze medal in the clean and jerk. His total lift of 359 kg earned him a silver medal.

Meanwhile, Reyhaneh Karimi received two bronze medals in the 69 kg weight category. This category featured 10 weightlifters from various countries including Kazakhstan, Lebanon, Nigeria, Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Bangladesh, and Turkey. In the snatch, Karimi ranked sixth with a lift of 95 kg, as her Nigerian rival took first place with a successful lift

of 110 kg, setting a new record for the Islamic Solidarity Games.

In the clean and jerk, Karimi began with an attempt at 123 kg, which she failed to lift. Her second attempt at 126 kg was also unsuccessful. On her third and final lift, she succeeded in lifting 126 kg, finishing with a clean and jerk record of 126 kg.