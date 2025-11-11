Iraqis Vote in General Election: What’s at Stake?



Baghdad: Iraqis voted for a new parliament on Tuesday at a pivotal time for the country and the wider region, in an election that both Iran and the United States will be closely watching.





According to France24.com, this election holds significant importance as it comes amid a backdrop of regional influence and internal challenges. Observers are keenly watching how the electoral outcomes may shift the balance of power within Iraq and influence its foreign relations, particularly with countries like Iran and the United States, who have vested interests in the region’s stability and strategic alignments.





The election is also seen as a key moment for Iraq to address internal issues, including political reform and addressing public grievances over corruption and governance. The results could have far-reaching implications for Iraq’s domestic policies and its role in regional geopolitics, making this a crucial event for both Iraqi citizens and international stakeholders.

