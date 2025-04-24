General

IRGC Celebrated as a Symbol of National Resilience by Foreign Ministry

Tehran: Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has praised the bravery and sacrifices of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on the anniversary of the founding of the elite military force. In a message on his official X account on Tuesday, Baqaei described IRGC forces as defenders of the Iranian nation.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Baqaei emphasized the IRGC’s role in maintaining the security and dignity of Iran. ‘On the anniversary of the founding of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), we honor the bravery and sacrifices of the nation’s defenders-a corps that steadfastly protects the security and dignity of Islamic Iran, a symbol of resistance, strength, and pride for a nation that does not bow to threats and bullying,’ he said.

