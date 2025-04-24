General

Iran’s Oil and Gas Sector Remains Lucrative to Global Investors: Minister

Tehran: Iran’s Oil Minister, Mohsen Paknejad, emphasized that the country’s oil and gas sector continues to attract international investors due to its high profitability.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Paknejad highlighted during a ceremony on Tuesday that the international funding approved by Iran’s Organization for Investment, Economic, and Technical Assistance (OIETAI) is aligned with the Oil Ministry’s plans to develop oil and gas fields. This development is part of achieving the objectives outlined in Iran’s seventh national development plan. The minister reiterated that attracting investment for oil and gas projects remains a primary focus for the ministry.



Addressing post-sanctions oil production, Paknejad stated that Iran is prepared to activate part of its crude output capacity as soon as restrictions are lifted. He revealed that even amid sanctions, some countries had participated in Iran’s oil projects. With the prospect of sanctions being lifted, many firms are now eager to enter the market, drawn by its profitability.

