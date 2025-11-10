Tehran: Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Larijani has charged that the West, led by the United States, prioritizes power in its approach to peace, transforming international relations into a contest for dominance rather than fostering cooperation.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Larijani made these remarks on Monday during an event titled ‘We and the West: A conference on Views and Thoughts of Ayatollah Khamenei’ at the IRIB International Conference Center. He stated that the West’s strategy is encapsulated by the US slogan ‘peace through power,’ asserting that America primarily pursues peace through power-seeking measures.

Larijani critiqued the West for previously claiming to champion science and freedom of thought, yet resulting in two world wars. He argued that the West has now explicitly linked global relations to power dynamics. The United States, he claimed, is a key contributor to global instability, with its current president embodying the main adversary to nations’ independence through the ‘peace through power’ mantra.

He further argued that the US’s past policies, which sparked conflicts in Iraq and other regions, are now being reproduced against Iran. Citing Iran’s response to a recent 12-day Israeli conflict, Larijani credited Iran’s ‘national strength and the firmness of its armed forces’ for compelling the adversary to retreat.

Larijani also commented on Iran’s fluctuating relations with the West, emphasizing Iran’s pursuit of balanced engagement and not inherently opposing the West. He stated that Iran’s policy has always been to protect national interests rather than sever trade ties. However, he criticized the West’s ‘hegemonic behavior and interference’ in Iran’s affairs as a source of recurring crises.

He warned against Western cultural domination, suggesting that technology is being used to control minds and cultures. Quoting poet Allama Iqbal, he lamented the transformation of knowledge into sorcery by the West’s secular philosophies.

Larijani called for internal solidarity, urging Iranian politicians to respect national unity and avoid divisive rhetoric. He concluded that Iran is committed to preserving its national identity and independence, warning that Western control-seeking would not undermine the Iranian nation’s resolve.