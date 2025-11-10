Doha: Iranian president’s aide for social affairs Ali Rabiei has emphasized that addressing global challenges requires collective and principled action. Speaking at the 2nd World Summit for Social Development 2025 in Doha, Qatar, Rabiei said on Wednesday that Iran supports South-South cooperation to achieve development goals, emphasizing the importance of community-based governance, anti-corruption initiatives, and effective oversight.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Rabiei began his statement by expressing gratitude to the Government of Qatar for hosting the event and acknowledged the efforts of the organizers. He highlighted the multidimensional nature of social development, stressing the need to minimize poverty, discrimination, and inequality while preserving human dignity, justice, and collective welfare. Rabiei pointed out that despite some progress, many social development goals remain unmet due to factors like natural disasters, the global pandemic, climate change, and geopolitical conflicts.

Rabiei also addressed the severe issue of food security, noting that one-third of the world’s population, particularly women and children in developing countries, struggle with hunger and malnutrition. He called for global commitment and investment in sustainable agricultural systems to combat this challenge. In his statement, Rabiei condemned the use of water and food as weapons in Gaza, labeling such acts as genocide and crimes against humanity, and urged the summit to take a unified stand against such inhumane actions.

Another significant barrier to social development, according to Rabiei, is the imposition of unjust sanctions, which he argued disrupt social progress, violate basic human rights, and threaten access to essential medicines and treatments. He urged the summit to condemn these sanctions and work towards mechanisms that protect public welfare.

Rabiei outlined Iran’s social development policies, which focus on human development, social protection, and inclusive employment. Despite facing extensive sanctions, Iran’s Human Development Index has risen from 0.626 in 1990 to 0.799 in 2023, and the country has implemented programs to enhance social and livelihood resilience.

The Iranian aide reiterated the need for collective action and South-South cooperation in achieving development goals. He called for practical mechanisms from the summit to enhance global social protection amid economic and environmental crises and emphasized that social development is incompatible with sanction-based policies. In conclusion, Rabiei expressed hope for a global discourse that acknowledges human suffering as a shared concern, quoting the Persian poet Saadi Shirazi to underline the interconnectedness of humanity.