Leader Meets Poets, Academics of Persian Literature



Tehran: Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has met with groups of young and veteran poets as well as academics of Persian literature. The meeting took place in Iran’s capital, Tehran, on Saturday evening, on the eve of the birthday anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba (AS), the second Shia imam.





According to Islamic Republic News Agency, the academics of Persian literature as well as Iranian and non-Iranian Persian-speaking poets held conversations with the Leader in a friendly environment. After evening prayers led by Ayatollah Khamenei and taking Iftar, some of the poets recited their poems with religious, social, and political themes.

