Iran Asserts Its Oil Exports Are Unstoppable Amid Western Sanctions

Tehran: Iran has firmly declared that Western sanctions will not impede its oil exports, emphasizing the nation’s resolve to maintain its position in the global energy market. Government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani asserted this through a post on her verified X account, stating that Iran is unwavering in its commitment to safeguard its share of the world oil market.



According to Islamic Republic News Agency, several ministries in Iran are leading initiatives to counteract the sanctions, with the Oil Ministry at the forefront of these efforts. Mohajerani highlighted that the recent U.S. sanctions against Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad are a sign of Washington’s apprehension regarding Iran’s success in bypassing previous sanctions.



The U.S. Department of the Treasury announced new sanctions on Thursday, aligning with former President Donald Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ strategy aimed at reducing Iran’s oil exports to zero. These sanctions also include measures against certain Hong Kong-flagged oil tankers allegedly involved in transporting Iranian crude oil.

