Managing Strait of Hormuz Similar to Nationalizing Oil Industry for Iran: Deputy Speaker

Bandar abbas: Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Nikzad has highlighted Iran's new management strategy for the Strait of Hormuz as a crucial move, likening it to the nationalization of the country's oil industry. Nikzad made this statement during a visit to Bandar Abbas, alongside members of a parliamentary committee, where they inspected the Shahid Rajaei port.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Nikzad emphasized the international and national recognition of the Strait of Hormuz as Iran's most strategic asset. He asserted that adversaries, notably the United States and Israel, should acknowledge Iran's determination to manage the waterway. Nikzad also revealed that Iran has developed a 12-point set of regulations for managing the strait, which are being implemented through strategic paths.

Iran assumed control of the Strait of Hormuz at the onset of the conflict initiated by the US-Israel coalition on February 28, enforcing a ban on ships from hostile nations and their allies. On April 8, a ceasefire mediated by Pakistan commenced, allowing for negotiations that included discussions on reopening the strait. However, following the truce, US President Donald Trump imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, which Iran condemned as a violation of the ceasefire.

In response, Iran has continued to enforce restrictions in the strait, a crucial passage for approximately 20 percent of the world's energy supplies.