Cuba: Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez claims that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been misleading the world regarding Iran’s nuclear program for over three decades. Rodriguez made these allegations in a post on his X account, asserting Netanyahu and his supporters have propagated falsehoods about Iran possessing nuclear weapons.

According to Islamic Republic News Agency, Rodriguez further accused Israel of aiming to engage the U.S. militarily to dismantle an ancient nation that has historically backed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. This allegation comes amid heightened tensions following recent conflicts.

On June 13, the Israeli regime initiated an unprovoked attack on Iran, citing the need to dismantle Tehran’s civilian nuclear program. This assault resulted in over 900 casualties, including senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians. In retaliation, Iran launched Operation True Promise III, conducting 22 rounds of missile and drone strikes across the occupied territories.